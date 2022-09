Nance (1-3) earned the win in Thursday's 4-2 victory over the Brewers. He did not allow a run on one hit while striking out one over one inning.

Nance allowed only a double from Tyrone Taylor in his return from the 15-day injured list (groin). The righty has been awesome during his last 12 outings, recording a 2.13 ERA over 12.2 innings. In addition, the 31-year-old has only allowed one baserunner over 2.2 innings during his last three appearances.