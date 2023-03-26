The Marlins announced Sunday that Nance (shoulder) will remain at the team's spring camp in Jupiter, Fla. to begin the season and won't be part of the Opening Day roster,Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Nance has yet to make an appearance during the Grapefruit League season while he continues to battle right shoulder soreness. As a reliever, Nance isn't expected to require extensive ramp-up time, but his lack of game action to date suggests that he'll spend more than 15 days on the injured list to begin the campaign.