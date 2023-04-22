The Marlins transferred Nance (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Jeff Lindgren, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Jacksonville ahead of Saturday's doubleheader with the Guardians. Nance has been working his way back from a right shoulder strain since late February and will now have to wait until at least the end of May before he can make his 2023 debut with the Marlins.