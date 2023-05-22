Nance is still feeling soreness in his injured shoulder and has been recalled from his rehab assignment, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Nance began a rehab assignment 10 days ago, but he has not pitched since and seemingly has not put his injury behind him. He will undergo an evaluation to determine what the next step will be in his recovery.
