Marlins' Tommy Nance: Throwing live batting practice
RotoWire Staff
Nance (shoulder) will throw live batting practice Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
If that goes well, a rehab assignment shouldn't be far off. Nance is on the 60-day injured list and not eligible for activation until late May.
