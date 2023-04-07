site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Tommy Nance: Throws bullpen session
Nance (shoulder) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Wednesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Nance is working his way back from a shoulder issue and has finally progressed to mound work. He shouldn't be too far off from a rehab assignment.
