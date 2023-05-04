Ottavino (0-2) blew the save and took the loss in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Tigers, giving up two runs on two hits and a hit by pitch in an inning of relief. He struck out two.

Entering the game in the bottom of the eighth inning with the Mets ahead 5-4, Ottavino couldn't get the job done as Eric Haase smacked a two-run single to right-center with two outs. It's the first blown save the veteran right-hander has been charged with this season, although he was being used to set up David Robertson on Wednesday. Through 12 appearances and 11 innings, Ottavino has a 4.09 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB, and while he remains in the high-leverage mix, he's clearly the second option for saves in the bullpen behind Robertson.