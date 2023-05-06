Ottavino allowed a hit in a scoreless inning and picked up a save over the Rockies on Friday.

Ottavino was charged with his first blown save Wednesday but was quickly given the reigns in the ninth inning again. This time, he needed just 10 pitches to lock down the 1-0 win despite yielding a leadoff single to Randal Grichuk. Ottavino turned in his first scoreless appearance since April 25 and lowered his season ERA to 3.75 through 12 innings. He's converted four of his five save chances while adding in two holds.