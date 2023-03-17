Ottavino is an option to replace Edwin Diaz (knee) in save situations, Tim Britton and Andy McCullough of The Athletic report.

The veteran right-hander is probably the best healthy reliever remaining on the roster, but that fact could encourage manager Buck Showalter to use him earlier in games in high-leverage spots rather than limiting him to the ninth inning. Ottavino's platoon splits could also keep him out of the save picture in games where the opposition has tough left-handed hitters due up in the ninth. David Robertson and Brooks Raley appear to be the other internal options to replace Diaz, although Mets owner Steve Cohen likely won't be afraid to spend more money and acquire another relief arm.