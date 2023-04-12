Ottavino walked one in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his first save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Padres.

David Robertson got the call with two outs and two on in the seventh inning and kept San Diego off the board through the eighth, leaving the save chance to Ottavino. Robertson remains the favorite for saves in the Mets' bullpen, but if manager Buck Showalter is flexible about using him in highest-leverage spots, there will be ninth-inning opportunities left over for Ottavino and Brooks Raley. Through six appearances and five innings this season, Ottavino has a 1.80 ERA and 7:1 K:BB with one hold in addition to Wednesday's save.