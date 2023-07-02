Ottavino walked one in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his sixth save of the season in a 4-1 win over the Giants.

David Robertson had worked each of the previous two days and blew a save Friday, so Ottavino got the call in this one and got the job done. It's his first save since May 26, and Ottavino's recent control issues don't suggest he's going to supplant Robertson in the closer role any time soon -- over his last four appearances, he has a 3:6 K:BB while also hitting one batter and firing two wild pitches. On the season, Ottavino has a 4.01 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 35:15 K:BB through 33.2 innings, adding eight holds to his ledger.