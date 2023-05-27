Ottavino picked up the save in Friday's 5-2 win over the Rockies. He allowed one hit while striking out one over two-thirds of a scoreless inning. He did not walk a batter.

Ottavino put together a second straight scoreless outing after giving up three runs in 0.2 innings against Cleveland on May 21. While the veteran has had several solid outings this year, his inflated 4.58 ERA is largely due to three rough outings this month, in which he gave up multiple runs in each one. The right-hander needs to string together more scoreless efforts before being considered a completely reliable option.