Ottavino allowed a hit in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Rockies.

This was Ottavino's second save in as many appearances. Edwin Diaz was likely unavailable Saturday after pitching each of the last two days, allowing the save chance to fall to Ottavino, who also earned a save Thursday when Diaz was deployed in the eighth inning and earned a hold. Ottavino has earned high-leverage opportunities -- he hasn't allowed more than one run in any appearances since May 4. In that span, he's given up a single run on five occasions in his last 41 outings. For the season, he's pitched to a 2.09 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 61:14 K:BB through 51.2 innings while adding two saves, 17 holds, three blown saves and a 5-2 record as a setup man.