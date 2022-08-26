Ottavino earned a save against the Rockies on Thursday, striking out one batter in a perfect ninth inning.

The Mets elected to use closer Edwin Diaz in the eighth inning Thursday, so it was Ottavino who got the opportunity to close the door in the ninth. The right-hander proved up tot he task, needing only 12 pitches to set the side down in order. Ottavino saved 11 contests with Boston last season, but Diaz is the unquestioned closer for New York, so save opportunities for other relievers will likely be few and far between.