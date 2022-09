Ottavino picked up the save in Thursday's 5-3 victory over the Dodgers. He didn't allow a baserunner while striking out two over one inning.

Ottavino has now recorded three saves in his last four appearances, and he has allowed just one run in 12 innings over his last 12 outings. In addition, the righty has allowed only two hits and one walk in 6.2 innings during his last six appearances.