Ottavino signed a two-year contract to remain a Met on Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Ottavino will make $14.5 million across two seasons, though he can opt out after one year, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.com. If he repeats his 2.06 ERA from last season, he may well do that, even if it would mean re-entering the market at age 38. The veteran righty appeared to be slowing down in 2020 and 2021, struggling to a 4.59 ERA while striking out 26.6 percent of opposing batters while walking 12.2 percent, but he was back in vintage form last year, backing up his pristine ERA with a 30.6 percent strikeout rate and 6.2 percent walk rate. He should be an excellent bridge to Edwin Diaz and could take over the ninth-inning role should Diaz miss time.