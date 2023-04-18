Ottavino notched a save against the Dodgers on Monday with a perfect ninth inning.
Ottavino breezed through the ninth frame to protect a two-run lead, retiring the side on 14 pitches. The save was the second of the season for the right-hander, though the opportunity may have been the result of David Robertson pitching (and recording a save) each of the previous two days. Robertson has four saves on the campaign and remains the best bet for New York's' ninth-inning opportunities, so Ottavino should be considered a backup option who is likely to see only occasional save chances.