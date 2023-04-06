Ottavino (0-1) took the loss Wednesday, failing to record an out and serving up a walkoff home run to Garrett Mitchell in the bottom of the ninth inning.

With the score tied 6-6, Ottavino battled Mitchell to a full count before the outfielder turned on a slider that caught too much of the plate and drove it over the right-field wall. Ottavino had worked two clean innings in his first two appearances of the season, picking up a hold with a 2:0 K:BB, and while David Robertson remains the favorite for saves in the Mets' bullpen, he's not the only arm in the late-inning mix. Ottavino has a combined 43 holds and 14 saves over the last two seasons, and he figured to contribute in both categories in 2023.