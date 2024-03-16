Houser allowed four runs on four hits over five innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The ball was carrying to left field at Clover Park, and Luis Garcia was able to slice a solo shot over the fence in the first inning before Lane Thomas clubbed a three-run blast in the fifth. Otherwise Houser had little trouble with the Washington lineup, firing 44 of 64 pitches for strikes. The former Brewer has been sharp this spring, posting a 14:1 K:BB through 12 innings, and he's on track to open the season in the Mets' rotation after producing a 4.12 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 96:34 K:BB over 111.1 innings last year and earning a one-year, $5 million contract with New York in January.