Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Back in lineup Saturday
Cabrera (hand) is batting fifth and starting at third base Saturday against the Phillies.
Cabrera is good to go after missing a trio of games while nursing an injured left hand. The 31-year-old, who is slashing .292/.337/.406 in 25 games since the All-Star break, will have a tough matchup against Aaron Nola in his return to action.
