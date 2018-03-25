Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Batting fifth in Grapefruit League finale
Cabrera (mouth) will start at second base and bat fifth in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Cabrera was unavailable for two days earlier last week following a dental procedure, but he's in fine condition now after logging nine at-bats in two games over the past three days. DiComo notes that the Mets' lineup for the Grapefruit League finale is a good approximation of what the club will roll with Opening Day against the Cardinals on March 29, so look for Cabrera to regularly slot in fifth in the order in the early part of the season.
