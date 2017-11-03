Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Club picks up 2018 option

The Mets exercised their $8.5 million club option to keep Cabrera on the team in 2018, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

Cabrera is expected to hold a starting spot in the infield for the Mets next season, after hitting .280 with a .785 OPS during 135 games this past year He also smacked 14 home runs and had 59 RBI, while cutting down on his strikeouts to achieve his lowest rate since the 2010 season.