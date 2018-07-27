Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Drives in four, scores twice
Cabrera went 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, four RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Pirates.
Cabrera played a major role in the Mets' offensive explosion against the Pirates, recording a season-best four RBI performance. That included a two-run home run in the fourth inning off Nick Kingham, his 18th of the season. It's already his fifth home run in July across 67 at-bats, continuing a season-long power surge that has his slugging percentage at a career-best .488 mark.
