Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Out of Sunday lineup
Cabrera is out of the lineup Sunday against the Reds.
Matt Reynolds will start at third base and hit eighth with Cabrera out of the lineup. Cabrera was been dealing with some back issues recently, but there's yet to be any word that his absence from the lineup is injury related.
More News
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: X-rays negative on injured ankle•
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Exits game following HBP•
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Back in action Saturday•
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Expects to return soon•
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Out of Friday's lineup•
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Set to undergo MRI•
