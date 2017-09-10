Play

Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Out of Sunday lineup

Cabrera is out of the lineup Sunday against the Reds.

Matt Reynolds will start at third base and hit eighth with Cabrera out of the lineup. Cabrera was been dealing with some back issues recently, but there's yet to be any word that his absence from the lineup is injury related.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast