The Mets have selected Scott with the 142nd overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

The 6-foot-4 right-hander worked mostly a reliever during his three-year career at Florida, limiting his walks while using his mid-90s heater and mid-80s slider to miss plenty of bats. The 22-year-old's secondary offerings likely aren't strong enough for the Mets to seriously entertain developing him as a starter, so he won't have much appeal in dynasty formats unless he emerges as a potential closer-in-waiting once he reaches the upper levels of the minors.