Hernandez is set to begin the season on the injured list due to a right shoulder strain, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets haven't confirmed the move, but expect Hernandez to be formally placed on the IL shortly before Thursday's season opener in Miami. Hernandez is already back to playing catch, per DiComo, but he has a lot of building up to do before he can become an option for the Mets. The 27-year-old is expected to spend some time in the rotation at Triple-A Syracuse whenever he returns to full health.