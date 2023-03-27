Hernandez is expected to begin the season at Triple-A Syracuse and remained stretched out as a starter, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

"I think he's probably a little more [comfortable] from the starting standpoint, but with the ability to go into the bullpen," Mets manager Buck Showalter said Sunday. This was always the likely plan for Hernandez, and even after injuries hit the New York rotation in camp, David Peterson and Tylor Megill were viewed as the next men up. Hernandez didn't do much to force the issue this spring, posting a 7.45 ERA and 6:5 K:BB through 9.2 Grapefruit League innings.