Hernandez (shoulder) worked one inning for High-A Brooklyn on Sunday, giving up a hit and striking out two in a scoreless frame.

The right-hander had his rehab assignment paused at the beginning of June due to side discomfort, but he's beginning to ramp up again. Hernandez is likely to join the Mets bullpen when he gets healthy and won't need to get fully stretched out, so he could come off the IL before the All-Star break.