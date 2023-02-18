Hernandez will get stretched out as a starter during spring training but is expected to begin the regular season in the rotation with Triple-A Syracuse, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets have five veteran starters on guaranteed contracts, which means when everyone is healthy, depth options like Hernandez will either work out of the big-league bullpen or get stashed at Syracuse. As the former Marlin has minor-league options remaining, the latter route seems more likely to begin the season. Hernandez made 10 of his 20 appearances for Miami last season as a starter, but his lack of plus stuff and difficulties keeping the ball in the park mean a long-relief role is likely his best path to a consistent spot in the majors.