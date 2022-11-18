Hernandez and reliever Jeff Brigham were traded from the Marlins to the Mets in exchange for minor league pitcher Franklin Sanchez on Friday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Hernandez will make his way to New York after being designated for assignment by the Marlins on Tuesday and dealt via trade a few days later. The right-hander appeared in 20 games with the Marlins in 2022, including 10 starts, producing an inflated 6.35 ERA and 1.43 WHIP with 60 strikeouts over 62.1 innings. Hernandez will provide the Mets with an additional depth option for their starting rotation.