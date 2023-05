Hernandez (shoulder) was transferred from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list by the Mets on Wednesday.

Hernandez is removed from the 40-man roster to make room for Michael Perez with Perez having his contract purchased from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday. Hernandez has missed the entirety of the 2023 season because of a right shoulder strain, and he isn't expected to be ready to return until the middle of the summer.