Mets' Eric Hanhold: Set for first taste of majors

Hanhold was called up by the Mets on Saturday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Hanhold had an ugly 7.11 ERA in 19 innings for Triple-A Las Vegas this season, though he can likely blame a .429 BABIP and a 55.6 percent strand rate for that poor figure, as his 3.43 FIP was far better. He also recorded a strong 2.84 ERA in 25.1 innings for Double-A Binghamton. He'll presumably throw some low-leverage relief innings for the Mets down the stretch.

