Alvarez was removed from Wednesday's game against the Padres after getting hit in the head by a foul ball in the fifth inning, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Alvarez managed to finish the inning after the foul tip deflected off his catcher's helmet, but he didn't come back out on defense for the start of the sixth. The Mets will likely evaluate him for a concussion and may offer an update on his status shortly. Meanwhile, Luis Torrens stands to benefit from increased playing time behind the plate.