Davis (finger) is out of the lineup for Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday due to neck stiffness, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The 28-year-old joined Syracuse for a rehab assignment earlier in the week, but he won't start Sunday after the neck issue surfaced. Manager Luis Rojas said Davis will require a couple more rehab games once clear of the neck stiffness, so the third baseman is unlikely to rejoin the Mets until at least the second half of the upcoming week.