Yan did not factor into the decision Friday against the Nationals, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one over 1.2 innings.

Friday was Yan's first major-league start, though the 30-year-old southpaw put the Mets in a deficit early after giving up a two-run single to CJ Abrams in the first inning. Yan was pulled after recording two outs in the second frame and was replaced by Jonathan Pintaro, the latter of whom ended up taking the loss after yielding three runs in the third. Yan has a 4.87 ERA and 1.72 WHIP across 20.1 innings in the majors this season.