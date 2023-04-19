Lucchesi could be called up to take the place of Carlos Carrasco (elbow) in the Mets' rotation, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Jeff Brigham was the immediate replacement on the roster for Carrasco when he was placed on the injured list Tuesday, but Brigham is purely a bullpen option. Lucchesi hasn't pitched in the majors since undergoing Tommy John surgery in June 2021, but the 29-year-old southpaw has had a solid start to the current campaign with Triple-A Syracuse, posting a 2.30 ERA and 15:7 K:BB through three starts and 15.2 innings. Lucchesi last pitched for Syracuse on April 13 and had his turn skipped Tuesday, so he should be available to join the big-league rotation at any time.