Lucchesi did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings against the Nationals. He struck out three.

Lucchesi turned in a middling performance Thursday after pitching seven scoreless innings against the Giants and striking out nine in his first appearance since June of 2021. Though he only gave up one run directly via a solo homer by Alex Call, Lucchesi left two runners on base when he was yanked in the sixth, both of which ended up scoring. Considering the 30-year-old is coming off of Tommy John surgery and owns a career ERA of 4.17, fantasy managers should expect more outings like Thursday's rather than his previous showing in 2023.