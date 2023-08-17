The Mets could recall Lucchesi (undisclosed) from Triple-A Syracuse to make a start Friday in St. Louis, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Lucchesi has resided on Triple-A Syracuse's 7-day injured list since July 20 due to an unspecified injury, but he's seemingly healthy after making a pair of rehab starts for High-A Brooklyn. In his latest outing with Brooklyn this past Sunday, Lucchesi looked sharp, striking out three over 4.2 innings (63 pitches) while giving up no runs on one hit and one walk. Lucchesi would line up to make his next start Friday, coinciding with the open spot the Mets have in their rotation after opting to give Kodai Senga an extra day of rest ahead of his upcoming start Saturday. Lucchesi previously made five starts with the Mets between April and May, compiling a respectable 4.43 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB in 22.1 innings.