Lucchesi (3-0) notched the win over Arizona on Wednesday, allowing an unearned run on five hits and three walks while striking out two batters over seven innings.

Lucchesi got the chance to start after spending most of the past month in the minors and took advantage of the opportunity, keeping the Diamondbacks scoreless through seven frames. He exited after the first two batters he faced in the eighth reached base -- one on a walk and the other on an error -- but the run that was charged to him after his departure was unearned. This was Lucchesi's second seven-inning outing of the campaign, with his other coming in his first start April 21 against San Francisco. The southpaw has pitched pretty well when given the chance in the majors this season, posting a 2.83 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 24:13 K:BB over 35 frames, and he could stick in the rotation down the stretch with the Mets essentially out of the playoff race.