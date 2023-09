Lucchesi is lined up to start for the Mets on Wednesday versus the Diamondbacks, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Lucchesi should get multiple turns in the rotation before the 2023 regular season comes to an end, and it can serve as an audition of sorts as the Mets begin to make plans for the 2024 campaign. The left-hander has posted a 3.54 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 22:10 K:BB in 28 major-league innings (six starts) this year.