The Mets list Lucchesi as their probable starting pitcher for Thursday's game against the Nationals at Citi Field.

With Carlos Carrasco (elbow) hitting the 15-day injured list, Lucchesi was summoned from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday to join New York's rotation in what was his first MLB appearance since June 2021. The southpaw certainly earned another turn through the rotation, as he struck out nine over seven shutout innings Friday as the Mets cruised to an easy 7-0 win over the Giants. With a matchup on tap versus a weak Nationals offense that enters Sunday ranked 26th in the majors in wRC+ (83), Lucchesi shapes up as an intriguing streaming option during the upcoming week.