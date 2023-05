Lucchesi will start for the Mets on Tuesday in Detroit, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Sherman notes that the team has weather-related concerns for Tuesday's game which will result in pushing Max Scherzer back a day and moving Lucchesi up to Tuesday. The left-hander has made one excellent start and one so-so start since joining the Mets' rotation and makes for a pretty risky streaming option Tuesday even in a favorable matchup.