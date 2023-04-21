Lucchesi was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse by the Mets on Friday, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

Lucchesi officially gets the call to start against the Giants on Friday. The left-hander will be making his first MLB appearance since June 2021 as he's missed almost two years -- with the exception of late minor-league duty -- while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He pitched well with 15 strikeouts over 15.2 innings with Syracuse along with a 2.30 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over three starts in the minors, and he has had some success at the highest level while a member of the Padres.