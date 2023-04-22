Lucchesi (1-0) earned the win Friday, allowing four hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings in a 7-0 win over San Francisco. He struck out nine.

After a two-year absence from the big leagues due to his Tommy John surgery in 2021, Lucchesi turned in the best performance by a Mets starting pitcher so far this year. The southpaw was called up from Triple-A Syracuse before the game, and he hit the ground running. It's currently unclear what the 29-year-old's role will be once teammates Carlos Carrasco and Max Scherzer come back from injury and suspension, respectively.