The Mets recalled Lucchesi (knee) from Triple-A Syracuse ahead of his start Friday against the Cardinals.

A knee issue has kept Lucchesi out of action for roughly a month, but he's been deemed healthy enough for a spot start with the big-league club. The 30-year-old southpaw holds a 4.45 ERA across 60.2 innings in the majors since 2021 and will likely return to Triple-A after Friday's game.