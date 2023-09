Lucchesi was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse ahead of his start Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.

Lucchesi is expected to finish out the season in the Mets' rotation and might have fantasy streaming appeal in certain matchups. The left-hander threw 87 pitches in his last start for Syracuse and carries a respectable 3.54 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 22:10 K:BB in 28 major-league innings (six starts) this year.