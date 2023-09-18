Lucchesi is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday against the Marlins in Miami.

The Mets appear content to close out the season with a six-man rotation that includes Lucchesi, who was called up from Triple-A Syracuse last week. While making his first appearance for the Mets since Aug. 18 this past Wednesday, Lucchesi earned a win over the Diamondbacks after striking out two and allowing one unearned run on five hits and three walks over seven innings. He now holds a 2.83 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 24:13 K:BB in 35 innings in the big leagues on the season.