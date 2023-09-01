Lucchesi is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Syracuse at some point in September and join the Mets' rotation, Tim Britton and Will Sammon of the Athletic report.

The exact date of the southpaw's promotion isn't yet clear. Lucchesi was optioned to Syracuse on Aug. 19 and isn't eligible to rejoin the big-league roster until Sept. 3, barring another player landing on the IL. The Mets plan to shift to a six-man rotation when they begin a stretch of 17 games in 17 days on Sept. 8, however, and may delay Lucchesi's promotion until then. He's performed well in six spot starts so far this season, posting a 3.54 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 22:10 K:BB in 28 MLB innings.