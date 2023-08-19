Lucchesi (2-0) yielded four hits and two walks over 5.2 innings Friday, striking out five and earning a win over the Cardinals.

Lucchesi was promoted for his first MLB appearance since May 13 and looked sharp. He coughed up just one extra-base hit and, at one point, retired 12 consecutive batters. He lowered his season ERA to 3.54 through 28 MLB frames. Lucchesi's outing was impressive but it remains to be seen if the Mets will give him another turn in the rotation.