Lucchesi did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks over 5.2 innings against Miami. He struck out five.

Lucchesi followed up last week's impressive performance with another solid start in Miami on Tuesday, surrendering a run-scoring double in the third, an unearned run on his own throwing error in the fifth and an RBI single in the sixth. In his two outings since being recalled from Triple-A, the lanky lefty has posted a 1.42 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 7:5 K:BB across 12.2 innings. Assuming he remains in the Mets' six-man rotation, Lucchesi is tentatively scheduled for a mid-week rematch with the Marlins in his next start.